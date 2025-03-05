3 Atlanta Falcons superstars who need help in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons are a team with plenty of superstars and plenty of holes. They have substantial offensive talent and a few defenders who are among the best at their position, but that isn't enough to make for a great team.

Starting in free agency, these three star players need their front office's help to continue their dominance in 2025.

3 players who deserve help from the Falcons in free agency

Michael Penix Jr., QB

While Michael Penix Jr. isn't technically a 'superstar' yet, he is well on his way. This title could be handed to him early next season.

The good news for the starting quarterback is that he has plenty of help around him already. If the Falcons were to balk on offense in free agency, chances are he would be fine. However, complacency is a bad idea.

Center is the first area of concern but it can be fixed by tendering Ryan Neuzil. From there they should look to bring back backup WR KhaDarel Hodge who has great chemistry with the young quarterback.

A.J. Terrell Jr., CB

One thing has remained consistent since A.J. Terrell entered the league, he has had little-to-no help around him. He has seen Isaiah Oliver, Darqueze Dennard, Fabian Moreau, Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes, and others all fail to make an impact.

Things have to change if the defense wants to improve. While there aren't many big-name options heading for the open market, Raheem Morris was known for getting the most out of his corners as a coordinator with the Rams. Hopefully, he can identify a player or two who can bring consistency.

Jessie Bates III, S

The same has been true for Jessie Bates, just for a shorter period of time. The All-Pro safety has guided the position singlehandedly through the revolving door of Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, and Justin Simmons next to him.

He deserves better than that; bringing in someone who can create one of the NFL's best safety duos should be a priority for Terry Fontenot. He should look for a big, physical player who complements Bates' skillset.