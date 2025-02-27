3 positions haunting the Atlanta Falcons heading into free agency

The Atlanta Falcons have a far-from-finished roster right now. Fortunately, we are just entering the offseason which means free agency and the draft will give the front office plenty of options to fill holes.

Defense is where you look to first; last year, they were a liability most weeks. This has been a trend for this franchise so they need to buck that to get back to the Super Bowl. Let's look at the three positions that are huge concerns entering March.

1. Edge rusher is haunting the Atlanta Falcons

If there is any good news, we are all used to having a terrible pass rush. Since letting John Abraham go, this franchise has longed for a franchise edge rusher.

To land one in free agency, it will require a lot of money. Considering they are strapped for cash, the big names will likely be out of the mix. The draft is where you would figure the position to be targeted, particularly with the No. 15 pick -- granted, we have thought that every year since drafting Takk McKinley.

The trade block is the quickest way to fixing the issue but that will require money and draft capital.

2. Cornerback is haunting the Atlanta Falcons

Addressing cornerback is another tricky issue; there aren't many options in free agency and it is an expensive position.

They have big holes at both No. 2 and slot cornerback. It was a revolving door opposite A.J. Terrell while impending RFA Dee Alford was picked on constantly. Look for Jeff Ulbrich to push for the signing of one of his former starters like D.J. Reed or Isaiah Oliver.

Mock drafts also frequently have the Falcons drafting a cornerback. it is a premium position that has to be fortified for the Dirty Birds to compete in January.

3. Kicker is haunting the Atlanta Falcons

We have a lot of questions about Younghoe Koo after a disastrous season where he missed nine field goals in 14 games. That is unacceptable and leaves the Falcons in a tough situation.

Koo had been one of the most reliable kickers in prior years; was this just a down year where he battled injury or was this his downfall?

Releasing the kicker post-June 1 would save over $4M with little dead cap over the next two years. There is a real possibility that the front office will release him if they see a solution elsewhere. Either way, they must bring in competition for training camp and preseason.