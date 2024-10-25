3 Atlanta Falcons who appear to be playing for their jobs in Tampa
By Nick Halden
3. Tyler Allgeier
Unlike the rest of this list, Tyler Allgeier is an addition through no fault of his own. Looking at his usage thus far this season one thing is clear, Allgeier is fighting for his role in the offense each and every week. Bijan Robinson is going to be the featured back and Allgeier must remind Atlanta's offense who he is each week to gain snaps and be given consistent carries.
Where was Allgeier in the offense last week? After having one of the best games of his career against the Panthers the back was rarely touching the football. In fairness, Bijan Robinson was enjoying a career game in the midst of the mess that was last Sunday. However, that isn't a reason to take away so many carries from Allgeier.
The back has consistently shown he needs little blocking, or few carries to make a positive impact. From the first weeks of the season and this past week's game, it is clear that Allgeier is going to have to be consistently great to stay in the lineup. There is no other choice for a player who has more than earned his own starting role.