3 Atlanta Falcons who brutally cost the team its season in Week 17

3. Raheem Morris' blunders deserve the most blame

One common thing thus far is bad coaching decisions which land on the shoulders of the head coach. However, that wasn't even the most glaring issue for the Atlanta Falcons and Raheem Morris.

You have likely heard the story by now, Morris didn't use his timeouts correctly to end the first half and the end of regulation. While you cannot assume anything, it is reasonable to say it cost his team the game and likely, the season.

To not use a timeout after the long Darnell Mooney catch with 30 seconds left is inexcusable. By the time his offense got to the line, there wasn't enough time to even use the two timeouts he had remaining.

Another aspect many forget is how he had to use a timeout on defense to avoid a penalty. If they hadn't had the personnel blunder, Morris would've likely taken a timeout after that catch. It was terrible all around.