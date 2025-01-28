3 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to follow Bijan Robinson into Pro Bowl

2. A.J. Terrell deserves to represent Falcons in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

For those who hoped a large contract extension would put A.J. Terrell on the map, you are sorely disappointed. The stud cornerback had a fabulous season which did not end in his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Terrell's season didn't start on an elite level but he slowly became one of the league's best cornerbacks as he shadowed and shut down some of the league's best receivers. He held two Pro Bowl receivers, Justin Jefferson and Terry McLaurin, to a combined two catches for 14 yards when one-on-one.

There hasn't been a more underappreciated cornerback in the NFL since Terrell entered the league. He has now had two seasons deserving of first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, yet all he has to show for it is a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021.