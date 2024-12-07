3 Atlanta Falcons who have drastically improved throughout the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
This is the player the Atlanta Falcons believed they drafted a season ago. Robinson's start to the season looked a lot like the player he was under Arthur Smith. The yards-per-carry were underwhelming and Tyler Allgeier at times looked to be a better option. Fast forward and there is no question just how special of a player Robinson is.
Even when things break down at the line of scrimmage, Robinson consistently finds a way to turn it into positive yardage. An elite ability as a receiver and to make the first man miss have finally translated into this offense. While Kirk Cousins has been struggling and searching for answers the one piece of the offense you can rely on is the rushing attack from Bijan.
Robinson is finally living up to his star reputation on the field with elite production. If Cousins can figure things out the rushing attack allows you to feel this team has a chance against almost anyone. Robinson gives Atlanta the chance to do so much offensively that is being prevented by incapable play from their quarterback. Still, an exciting sign for a player who had a frustrating initial season.