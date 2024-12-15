3 Atlanta Falcons who must step up for a late playoff push
These last handful of weeks have been a nightmare for the Atlanta Falcons. They went from what was essentially a three-game division lead to second place with four games remaining.
They have cornered themselves into a bad spot where they no longer control their own destiny. They must either tie or best Tampa Bay to claim a playoff spot. It is unlikely they will push for a Wildcard spot.
For a comeback to happen, these three Falcons have to take over.
1. Kirk Cousins has to calm down
Kirk Cousins is on the worst stretch of games in his career. He has looked nothing like himself but there is reason for hope. He is a veteran quarterback who knows exactly what it takes to step up.
Also Read: The most likely avenue the Falcons will take with Kirk Cousins
The key for him is remaining calm under pressure. We have often seen Cousins make panicked throws with hands in his face. His turnovers have commonly come with pressure as he makes careless throws. If he fixes that, he will be back to his old self.