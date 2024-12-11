What is the most likely future for Kirk Cousins (you won't like it)
Let's say Kirk Cousins' horrendous pace continues over the final handful of games; what would the Atlanta Falcons do with him in the offseason?
That is, no pun intended, the million-dollar question. He is a year into his $100-million-guaranteed contract. The Falcons can't just let him go, it would literally cost cap space. So, let's explore the two remaining options.
Falcons have two choices this offseason: Trade or run it back with Kirk Cousins
The idea of trading Kirk Cousins has popped up during his interception-filled streak. He is playing the worst football of his life at an age where his physical abilities aren't going to improve (minus his ailing Achilles).
Meanwhile, the uber-talented Michael Penix Jr. is sitting there. Everyone outside the Falcons organization is clamoring to see him start but the team has resisted the temptation.
When the season is over, the Falcons will be at the mercy of the rest of the league if they are, in fact, done with their high-priced free-agent signing.
Everyone loves to say "just trade him"—if only it were that easy. News flash: trades require two signatures. Will any name other than 'Atlanta Falcons' be found on trade proposal if Kirk Cousins continues down this path? It isn't likely.
That is a long-winded way of saying a trade might not be possible. Those are the facts.
However, he is a veteran quarterback who some teams may still find attractive. Right now, it is impossible to predict what his value will be.
We could even see a Brock Osweiler-esque trade where the Falcons trade a draft pick or two to get Cousins' contract off the books. Although, that is doubtful because his contract still leaves a lot of dead cap.
So, that brings us to the more likely outcome; the Falcons keep Kirk Cousins for another year, at least.
Honestly, it might not be the worst idea and before you bring out your pitchforks hear me out. Cousins is coming off a remarkably quick return for a quarterback who tore his Achilles. Another offseason of recovery could be the difference between this Kirk Cousins and Kirko Chains. His body language, lack of movement, lack of playing under center, and play are proof he isn't fully recovered.
Then you have to consider what another offseason of learning Zac Robinson's scheme would do. Remember the difference between Matt Ryan's first and second year in Kyle Shanahan's scheme? Turnarounds in year two of a scheme happen every year.
The facts show that Kirk Cousins will likely be around another year. Right now, the Falcons look to have buried themselves and they won't be so quick to admit that. You shouldn't expect a trade to happen.