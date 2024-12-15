3 Atlanta Falcons who must step up for a late playoff push
2. Kyle Pitts must become a security blanket for his quarterback
Kyle Pitts has not had the season he was hoping for. That is concerning considering he is out of excuses for struggling.
Kirk Cousins needs all the help he can get to break out of his prolonged slump; Pitts has to be the first name you think of. He can be the inside security blanket, similar to what T.J. Hockenson was for Cousins in Minnesota.
Physicality is the most important aspect of Pitts' game moving forward. Boxing out defenders will give this offense a new dynamic they have lacked at the tight end position.