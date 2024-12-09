4 players to blame for Atlanta Falcons 4-game losing streak
Falcons have fumbled away their division lead thanks to these players.
1 of 4
1. Kirk Cousins' struggles have directly turned into losses
Since Kirk Cousins' two-game streak where he threw seven touchdowns and no interceptions, the veteran quarterback has thrown zero touchdowns and eight interceptions in three games.
That is unacceptable and easily the biggest reason for why this Falcons team has surrendered their division lead in such a quick manner.
Outside of the blowout in Denver, the Falcons could have won every one of those games if Cousins kept the ball in the hands of his offense. The game against the Chargers is the most obvious example.
These past four games have been a nightmare and Cousins is directly responsible.