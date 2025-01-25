3 Atlanta Falcons who outplayed their contracts by a mile in 2024

NFL players a paid a lot, but that is how things work in this world; you get paid what someone is willing to pay you. NFL players also have a huge pay scale and production oftentimes doesn't reflect the dollar sign.

Look at the Falcons, Kirk Cousins was paid a lot of money to play well for half a season. It isn't fair to his teammates but that is the reality. Luckily, this league has free agency where players can thicken their pockets.

Looking at the 2024 Falcons, there were a few players who deserved more money based on what they did on the field. This won't include players on their first contract and we will look at their total cash, according to Spotrac.

1. Falcons WR/ST KhaDarel Hodge outplayed his $1.3M salary

100 wide receivers were paid more than KhaDarel Hodge last season. Of those 100 WRs, how many had a bigger impact on their team overall?

Hodge had a spectacular, Pro Bowl season for the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran was an incredible special teamer who made plays weekly. He put together a great performance against the Raiders with his two blocked punts. And you cannot forget about one of the most memorable plays of the season:

Hopefully, the Falcons can re-sign him before another team gets ahold of him.