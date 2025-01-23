Current Atlanta Falcons depth chart for the 2025 season

There will be a lot of change with the Atlanta Falcons between now and the start of the 2025 season. Free agents and draft picks will arrive while some players will be released or traded.

The Falcons have their core of players under contract for next season. They only have one important starter with an expiring contract which Terry Fontenot needs to jump on ASAP.

Let's look at the Falcons roster as it stands now for the upcoming season.

Falcons current depth chart for the 2025 season

Quarterback:

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Emory Jones

Running back:

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Jase McClellan

Carlos Washington Jr.

Elijah Dotson

Wide receiver:

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud

Casey Washington

Chris Blair

Jesse Matthews

Phillip Dorsett

Dylan Drummond

Makai Polk

David Sills

Tight end:

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Offensive tackle:

Jake Matthews

Kaleb McGary

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Matt Cindric

Offensive guard:

Chris Lindstrom

Matt Bergeron

Joey Fisher

Center:

Jovaughn Gwyn

Defensive tackle:

Grady Jarrett

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

LaCale London

Junior Aho

Defensive end:

Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice

DeAngelo Malone

Khalid Kareem

Linebacker:

Kaden Elliss

Troy Andersen

JD Bertrand

Cornerback:

A.J. Terrell

Clark Phillips

Lamar Jackson

Natrone Brooks

Benny Sapp

Safety:

Jessie Bates

DeMarcco Hellams

Kicker:

Younghoe Koo

Punter:

Bradley Pinion

Long snapper:

N/A

Center and long snapper are the two positions that stick out like a sore thumb. However, you shouldn't panic because we should see the return of the two primary starters. Drew Dalman is a prime candidate for an extension and I wouldn't be surprised if Terry Fontenot locks him down before he hits the open market.

Even if Dalman doesn't return, Ryan Neuzil is a restricted free agent who has played great when called upon. The same can be said for the team's long snapper, Liam McCullough. Re-signing these two players will be cheap and simple.

Other than that, the Falcons have huge holes at defensive end and in their secondary. They also could add more depth at wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line.

If Kirk Cousins moves on, finding a backup quarterback will become a top priority.

It may look bad right now but it is because many players have yet to be extended. Many issues are fixed by extending guys like KhaDarel Hodge, Drew Dalman, and Storm Norton.