Current Atlanta Falcons depth chart for the 2025 season

There will be a lot of change with the Atlanta Falcons between now and the start of the 2025 season. Free agents and draft picks will arrive while some players will be released or traded.
The Falcons have their core of players under contract for next season. They only have one important starter with an expiring contract which Terry Fontenot needs to jump on ASAP.
Let's look at the Falcons roster as it stands now for the upcoming season.
Falcons current depth chart for the 2025 season
Quarterback:
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
- Emory Jones
Running back:
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jase McClellan
- Carlos Washington Jr.
- Elijah Dotson
Wide receiver:
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud
- Casey Washington
- Chris Blair
- Jesse Matthews
- Phillip Dorsett
- Dylan Drummond
- Makai Polk
- David Sills
Tight end:
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
Offensive tackle:
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
- Matt Cindric
Offensive guard:
- Chris Lindstrom
- Matt Bergeron
- Joey Fisher
Center:
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive tackle:
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Zach Harrison
- Brandon Dorlus
- LaCale London
- Junior Aho
Defensive end:
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Bralen Trice
- DeAngelo Malone
- Khalid Kareem
Linebacker:
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- JD Bertrand
Cornerback:
- A.J. Terrell
- Clark Phillips
- Lamar Jackson
- Natrone Brooks
- Benny Sapp
Safety:
- Jessie Bates
- DeMarcco Hellams
Kicker:
- Younghoe Koo
Punter:
- Bradley Pinion
Long snapper:
N/A
Center and long snapper are the two positions that stick out like a sore thumb. However, you shouldn't panic because we should see the return of the two primary starters. Drew Dalman is a prime candidate for an extension and I wouldn't be surprised if Terry Fontenot locks him down before he hits the open market.
Even if Dalman doesn't return, Ryan Neuzil is a restricted free agent who has played great when called upon. The same can be said for the team's long snapper, Liam McCullough. Re-signing these two players will be cheap and simple.
Other than that, the Falcons have huge holes at defensive end and in their secondary. They also could add more depth at wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line.
If Kirk Cousins moves on, finding a backup quarterback will become a top priority.
It may look bad right now but it is because many players have yet to be extended. Many issues are fixed by extending guys like KhaDarel Hodge, Drew Dalman, and Storm Norton.