3 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the trade block this offseason

1. Kirk Cousins is the No. 1 trade piece for the Falcons

Kirk Cousins was a failed signing for the Atlanta Falcons and now they must find a way to get something for him this offseason.

Terry Fontenot has been setting up a potential trade by claiming that the team is willing to use him as their backup quarterback in 2025. While that is possible, I am not buying it; they want to get out of the disastrous contract immediately.

Fontenot has to make it sound like the Falcons are content with him on their roster. He wants any team that is interested in Cousins to be proactive and trade for him rather than wait for his release.

With so few draft picks in the bank, Atlanta needs to get something out of their failed experiment.