3 teams Falcons QB Kirk Cousins would waive his no-trade clause for

1. Kirk Cousins would agree to play for the Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins decided between returning to Minnesota or joining the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. He loved playing for them and would love to return after a tough season.

Kevin O'Connell has a lot of decisions to make at quarterback. Paying Sam Darnold feels like a trap and if he doesn't feel JJ McCarthy will be ready or healthy then bring Cousins back.

There is no doubt that Cousins hopes to reunite with the Vikings. It is the best landing spot for the future of his career based on talent and chemistry. Don't be shocked if the two sides link back up in the coming months.