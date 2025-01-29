3 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the trade block this offseason

3. Grady Jarrett could be traded by the Falcons

Grady Jarrett has been all class since he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He has endured a lot of lows with the franchise and always puts his head down and works harder than anyone. That is why it is hard to accept the truth -- his play doesn't match his salary.

Jarrett's pedigree may attract another team looking for a boost along their defensive line. He is still quick, disruptive, and an outstanding leader.

The fact is that the Falcons aren't in a great cap situation and letting their franchise legend go will clear up over $16M. That money can be used to get under the cap and possibly buy a player or two who can help elsewhere on the defense.