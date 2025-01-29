Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the trade block this offseason

Watch for the Falcons to trade these three players.

ByGrayson Freestone|
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders | Cooper Neill/GettyImages
3 of 3

3. Grady Jarrett could be traded by the Falcons

Grady Jarrett has been all class since he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He has endured a lot of lows with the franchise and always puts his head down and works harder than anyone. That is why it is hard to accept the truth -- his play doesn't match his salary.

Jarrett's pedigree may attract another team looking for a boost along their defensive line. He is still quick, disruptive, and an outstanding leader.

The fact is that the Falcons aren't in a great cap situation and letting their franchise legend go will clear up over $16M. That money can be used to get under the cap and possibly buy a player or two who can help elsewhere on the defense.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Schedule