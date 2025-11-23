The Atlanta Falcons have lost five straight, and the near future is in complete shambles. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and star receiver Drake London are both injured and out for Week 12, creating even more uncertainty around the ailing offense.

The Falcons play the rival Saints this Sunday, who are coming off a bye week with a 2-8 record. Deja vu may hit hard entering this game. The last time Atlanta played a team with a similar record, the 1-6 Dolphins in Week 8, they were also without Penix and London and were pummeled.

The Saints may not appear as a threat, but it's not like the Dirty Birds have a much better record than their seemingly inferior longtime rival. Here are three potentially costly challenges head coach Raheem Morris and company will face in Week 12.

3 biggest challenges the Falcons will face in Week 12 against the Saints

Igniting the passing game

The Saints feature a strong cornerback room, led by Kool-Aid McKinstry. During his rookie campaign last season, McKinstry allowed a 54% completion percentage, well above average. While this number has spiked this season (63%), the second-year corner still leads the Saints in passes defended (7) and interceptions (2).

Despite taking a step back in 2025, Alontae Taylor is another strong cornerback. The fourth-year corner from Tennessee never allowed a completion percentage above 62% before this season.

The veteran corner has his career-best missed tackle rate and the lowest yards per completion. Even in a down season, Taylor is a threat, especially to an ailing Falcons' receiving core that was never strong to begin with. Darnell Mooney will really need to step up for Atlanta to have a shot in this one.

Slowing down Tyler Shough's momentum

Tyler Shough is an interesting player. He was never a top quarterback prospect, but was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, and sat on the bench behind Spencer Rattler until Week 8. His first two games as the starter were rough, but he heavily improved in his last contest.

Shough threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and completed 70% of his passes back in Week 10. He can scramble if necessary, but won't kill you on the ground. The inexperienced signal-caller will have his hands full in Week 12 against a standout Falcons' secondary, but he's an interesting player to watch for.

Minimizing Carl Granderson's impact

Granderson is the Saints' best pass-rusher this season, and it's not even close. The 29-year-old is in his seventh season in New Orleans and has been consistent his entire career. He leads the Saints in sacks, tackles for loss, and normally logs a few pressures each game.

The Saints defense certainly isn't strong, but Granderson is the highlight amongst a rather boring defensive team, which is a concern against a struggling Atlanta offensive line.