Raheem Morris reveals Drake London's immediate fate after Michael Penix Jr. news

The Atlanta Falcons were snakebitten by injuries in Week 11. They're forced to bite the bullet on second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's slated for season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. However, the status of star wide receiver Drake London remains unclear.

London hurt his knee late in Atlanta's crushing 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers and was quickly ruled out during overtime. The sequence of events and game circumstances, especially given the Falcons' place in the standings, foreshadowed a devastating ensuing update -- or so we thought.

Suiting up for Atlanta's upcoming clash with the New Orleans Saints seems like a long shot, at best, for London. Nevertheless, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris expressed optimism about him rejoining the lineup soon enough when addressing the media ahead of the divisional showdown.

Raheem Morris provides relieving Drake London injury update after crushing Michael Penix Jr. news

"Hopefully, next week" Morris told reporters. "I don't think he'll be going into this week and things of that nature. I don't like to give you an exact timetable on a guy like Drake [London]. You know who he is ... how tough he is."

By the sound of it, London could be back for Atlanta's Week 13 contest against the New York Jets. Missing no time would be preferred, though this is the next-best scenario. The Falcons' offense, specifically their aerial attack, has been anemic when not funneled through him.

Morris cites resilience and competitiveness as reasons why he won't put a firm designation on his dynamic wideout. He's witnessed firsthand the work London puts in to be ready to take the field and knows better than to jump to conclusions. But at the end of the day, the Falcons must err cautiously with one of their franchise cornerstones regardless of his desire to play.

"He'll be chomping at the bit [to play] probably by Saturday, but be week-to-week," Morris said regarding London's eagerness to take the field. "Got to protect Drake from Drake, too, at times."

Veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins will be under center for the remainder of the 2025 campaign with Penix sidelined. London has an established connection with the former, albeit not as synergistic as his rapport with the latter, which the numbers bear out.

In the meantime, Atlanta will be hard-pressed to replace London. Only the NFL's reigning triple crown winner, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, is averaging more targets per game than his 10.4, which gives Darnell Mooney some massive shoes to fill in the Big Easy.