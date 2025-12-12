3 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins's sensational Week 15 against the Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons made fans sweat in their Week 15 victory over the Bucs, but it was worth it. It might have been sloppy and taken a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to pull off, but effectively shattering Tampa Bay's playoff hopes on their home turf was the best form of karmic retribution.

Through what was a hard-fought spoiler victory for the Dirty Birds, it also marked Kirk Cousins' best start of the season just one week after his worst. The 37-year-old completed 30-of-44 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and looked like vintage Cousins against a beat-up Bucs' secondary.

Fans have been waiting for the Kirko of old to finally show up this season, but unfortunately it came too late. However, it didn't change how electric his performance truly was, so here are the three biggest takeaways from an absolute masterclass of a performance from the veteran signal-caller.

3 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins's sensational Week 15 performance vs. Bucs

There's hope for him yet

After his two-interception performance against the Seahawks last week, it was expected that the QB-needy Falcons would almost certainly move on from Cousins and his hefty contract to pursue a cheaper backup for Michael Penix Jr. this offseason, but that decision is now unclear.

His contract comes with an out after the season that will save Atlanta from having to pay him a $57.5 million cap hit next season, but it would come with $35 million in dead cap. And if that is exercised, that means someone else will be starting until Penix is able to return from ACL surgery next season.

Cousins is far from the most glamorous option, but it'w now clear he's at least got something left in the tank. And even if he's not in red and black next season, he'll most likely be able to land a contract elsewhere.

He has a new favorite target

With Drake London sidelined and the receiver room being held together with scraps, Cousins made his new favorite target clear in Week 15: Kyle Pitts. Following Pitts' best game of the season last weekend, the former Florida standout managed to smash those numbers just four days later.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a career game, logging career-highs in receptions (11), yards (166) and touchdowns (3) in primetime. Fans have been waiting for years for this Pitts to show up, as he and Bijan Robinson carried the Atlanta passing game for Cousins as Darnell Mooney again struggled.

The fifth-year tight end is set to be a free agent, and Kirk just helped him earn a massive payday.

Captain Kirk is still Captain Clutch

The Michigan State product is no stranger to the clutch moments or leading a game-winning drive, and that's exactly what he did. He's led 26 fourth-quarter comebacks and 33 game-winning drives (including playoffs) in his career, and this was arguably one of the most impressive ones.

The Falcons found themselves in a 14-point hole early in the fourth quarter, but that didn't faze their veteran leader. Zac Robinson's offense came away with points on all of their fourth-quarter drives, and still prevailed despite failing to convert both of their two-point conversion attempts.

However, Kirk led them into field goal range on the final drive despite starting on their own 30-yard line, as Pitts and David Sills V came up clutch to set up a 43-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal which proves he's got ice in his veins while potentially saving Raheem Morris' job.