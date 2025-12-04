Once-easy Falcons' Kirk Cousins call suddenly erupted into full-blown dilemma

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, the expectation was that he would be the quarterback to take Atlanta back to the glory days with Matt Ryan. Instead, they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Cousins lasted just 14 games as the starter.

But when Penix suffered a season-ending partial ACL tear, it provided with the 37-year-old with another opportunity as the starter, where he's been arguably better than Penix. And with the second-year QB likely to miss most of 2025 rehabbing the injury, it's provided the Dirty Birds with a dilemma.

Cousins' contract has an out after this season, so the natural decision would be for the Falcons to cut him and recoup some of their cap space to retain some key players. But with the four-time Pro Bowler impressing, it could prompt Terry Fontenot to opt to retain him as a short-time bridge starter in 2026.

It's no guarantee the Falcons move on from Kirk Cousins this offseason

The Falcons have less than $3 million in cap space right now, and they have hopes of bringing back David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Kyle Pitts. That means that releasing Cousins and potentially Darnell Mooney would get the job done, but that doesn't make the decision as obvious as perceived.

Through three starts and five appearances in 2025, the veteran signal-caller has thrown for just 683 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while completing 63.9% of his passes. And Cousins is just one season removed from throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in just 14 starts.

Just because the numbers don't jump off the page doesn't mean the decision is easy. Quarterback has to be addressed by the Dirty Birds in some capacity this offseason, and having one they trust on the roster would make navigating the offseason easier, even if they could pay someone else far less.

The 2012 fourth-round pick has a $57.5 million cap hit in 2026, meaning there's no reason to keep him. However, cutting him would come with $35 million in dead cap, which is far more favorable for a franchise already pursuing long-term extensions with superstars Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

Unless his contract is significantly restructured, not utilizing the out to avoid pay him less money next season would be an grave mistake. But maybe there's a chance he can cement his status as a bridge starter into next season, whether it's in Atlanta or elsewhere.