3 biggest winners of Falcons benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.

It was announced on Tuesday night that the Falcons were benching veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. While it was a warranted move, it was kind of surprising considering the situation's context.

Nonetheless, it was a move that needed to be made. Cousins was regressing each week and with the team still in the playoff hunt, it was the last remaining move.

Here we will highlight the three biggest winners with this move, plus an interesting bonus at the end. And no, Penix will not be included, that would be too obvious.

1. The biggest winner is offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

It is no secret that Zac Robinson couldn't fully open his playbook with Kirk Cousins in the shotgun. Whether it was his Achilles or his already-existing lack of mobility, he couldn't call any plays that required movement.

With Michael Penix Jr. starting, he has a whole litany of plays he can call. Whether it is play-action bootlegs, rollouts, or simply anything that requires more than just a three-step drop and throw.

In addition, Penix will make Robinson look even better with his ability to extend plays. It is clear the young offensive coordinator is this week's biggest winner.