3 bold Atlanta Facons predictions against the Raiders in Week 15
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta will take back the NFC South lead
This is the only time left on the schedule that it is clear the Falcons are going to have a chance to take back control of the NFC South. Tampa is taking on a Chargers team that needs a stabilizing win and has every reason to be fully focused on a limited Tampa Bay offense. Add in Baker Mayfield's recent increase in turnovers and this is going to be a win for the Chargers.
All Atlanta needs to win the NFC South is to win their final four games and have the Bucs go 3-1 or worse. The downside for the Falcons is the fact that both teams have an incredibly easy schedule. There isn't an argument for the Bucs losing any game after this week. Opening the door for the Falcons to gain control of the division and that is exactly what is going to happen.
Whether or not they will keep the division lead is an entirely different story. However, at least for one week the Falcons have stabilized and put their fate back into their own hands. All you could ask for on the heels of a four-game losing streak that looked to end their season.