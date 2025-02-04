3 Bold offseason predictions for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons offseason

2. Michael Penix Jr.'s ascension becomes a trendy offseason take

Atlanta fans are used to misery and frustration from the majority of their organizations. The few great moments in franchise history still seem to go underrated and overlooked. Matt Ryan is arguably the most underrated quarterback in the history of the league. Tasked with the impossible for a losing organization the quarterback was quietly great for more than a decade. Never getting the deserved attention and only was saddled with Atlanta's biggest misses and mistakes.

With all of that said, it is a trend that is going to end with Michael Penix Jr.'s talent simply being too obvious to ignore. As the NFL offseason grows long more pundits will review Penix's debut and see what Atlanta fans already know.

The quarterback is a special talent that is going to put Atlanta back into NFL relevance. For much of the last five years, Atlanta is only referenced as a passing joke. Even with coaching and front office concerns that will no longer be the case. Finding a franchise quarterback completely changes an organization. That is what the Falcons have found, and they will begin to see the benefits.