3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 against Chargers
Coming out of their Week 12 bye, the Atlanta Falcons will play their second straight AFC West opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers. Currently, they are 0-2 against the division with losses against the Chiefs and Broncos, and have a primetime matchup with the Raiders in mid-December.
Hopefully, third time is a charm against the AFC's best division.
The Chargers present a tough challenge being that they are a tough team with a great quarterback and a defense that has been great for most of the season. However, they have to travel across the country to Atlanta after Monday's tough loss giving the Falcons something to take advantage of.
Let's look at the weekly bold predictions for the Dirty Birds, starting with their recently-struggling offense.
1. Bijan Robinson rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns
The offensive bold prediction has to lie with the running game. The Chargers defense was just gashed for over 200 ground yards and are allowing the third-most yards per carry (4.8), the fourth-most carries over 20 yards (10), and the third-most carries over 40 yards (2).
In other words, yards will be available for Bijan Robinson. Fans have been waiting for him to have that signature game on the ground and Sunday's game could be the perfect time for that.
The ground game will also benefit from the return of starting center Drew Dalman and the incorporation of more play-action passing. Things are shaping up for Bijan to be the NFC Player of the Week.