3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 against Vikings
2. Falcons defense has another sack barrage with five sacks on Sam Darnold
What we saw from the Atlanta Falcons defense against Justin Herbert was shocking. One of the worst pass rushes in recent memory was able to take the superstar quarterback down five times and keep him out of the endzone.
An identical performance in Week 14 would be outstanding. Minnesota's offensive line hasn't been great. They have allowed just over three sacks per game this season which is 24th in the league.
Getting to Sam Darnold will be the key to winning. If he is able to sit back and read the defense with weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson then you are doomed. If the Falcons pass rush can come alive once again then they can keep their team in the game.
Five sacks would also mean this team has doubled their season sack total in their past two games, yet they would still be 32nd in the league.