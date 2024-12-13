3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 against Raiders
The Atlanta Falcons have backed themselves into a desperate corner after a four-game losing streak. Fortunately, they finally get some reprieve against a team whose own head coach publicly called "the worst team in football."
Falcons must win to keep any hopes of winning the division alive. With the Bucs playing the Chargers, there might be an opportunity to reclaim first place.
Let's look at three bold predictions for the Falcons against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
1. Falcons offensive line allow zero sacks
Kirk Cousins has struggled against pressure this year so if the Atlanta Falcons can prevent pressure, then their offense will be in a good place.
Quietly, the Raiders go into Week 15 with the fourth-most sacks with 43. Maxx Crosby is the star of the line and it will be mostly up to Kaleb McGary to keep him off the struggling quarterback.
The other key will be getting the ball out of the Cousins' hands quick. As we have seen, no one wants to see Cousins sitting back there like a statue all game long.