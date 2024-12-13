3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 against Raiders
Falcons head west to snap their losing streak.
2. Falcons defense logs 3 interceptions against whoever starts at QB for Raiders
We continue down the rollercoaster that is the Raiders' quarterback position. After Aidan O'Connell left with what seemed to be a season-ending injury last week, there is a possibility he will start on Monday night. If he can't go, Desmond Ridder steps in against his former team.
Either way, the Falcons will have plenty of opportunity to get their hands on the ball; they just need to take advantage.
This defense could use a turnover avalanche after last week's game. I think they get it in primetime.