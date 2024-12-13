3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 against Raiders
Falcons head west to snap their losing streak.
3 of 3
3. Falcons register season's best margin of victory
We know the Atlanta Falcons haven't been blowing teams out this season. They only have one win that wasn't a one-score game. That win came against the Panthers in an 18-point win.
The Raiders haven't won a game since late September against the Browns. They have countless losses of more than one score, including last week against the Buccaneers. There isn't much to like for the Raiders right now.
This week, they win by more than 18 points against the struggling team. The Falcons are clearly the better team and they will show that to get their season back on track.