3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 against Giants

Sunday's game against the Giants has a new angst in Atlanta. This matchup quickly went from a battle of two falling teams to a battle representing a new era for the Falcons.

The switch from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. was a needed one. Cousins' lack of mobility and mistakes were holding this talented team back. Now, they insert a rookie who has been hyped up since he was taken with the eighth pick.

Let's look at some bold predictions for this suddenly-exciting game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1. Michael Penix Jr.'s first pass as starter goes for a touchdown

Michael Penix Jr. will drop back to throw his first pass as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons and immediately see six points on the board. Sound familiar?

First NFL game.

First NFL pass.

First NFL touchdown.



Matt Ryan had a rookie debut to remember.@M_Ryan02 | @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/Q1zDDz1PBH — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 7, 2021

Penix is in a different situation since he has thrown a handful of passes in garbage time but something like this would still be so apropos. Nothing would get the stadium rocking more than a first-pass touchdown.