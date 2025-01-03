3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 against Panthers

This may be the final game of the season for the Atlanta Falcons. For their season to continue, they must beat the Panthers and the Saints must beat the Buccaneers. Odds are that won't happen.

However, the chance to extend the season is still there and that is more than they could say at this time in years past.

Let's finish up the regular season with these three bold predictions against the Carolina Panthers.

1. Bijan Robinson breaks 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns

Let's just say Bijan Robinson will show everyone why he deserved to make the Pro Bowl. The second-year running back was a massive snub and while he isn't one to hold grudges, he will let it motivate him.

The best way to win a game for the Falcons is by putting the ball in Bijan's hands. It is a must-win game so Zac Robinson will let his running back run wild with over 200 total yards and a couple of scores.