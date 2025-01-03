3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 against Panthers

3. Falcons win the NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons winning at home is the easy part. The Panthers have been an up-and-down team, with a down performance last week. The home team is clearly the better team and Raheem Morris needs to prove that.

Doing so will give them a chance. The Buccaneers would need to lay an egg at home against the Saints. Crazier things have happened and it is a divisional game where anything can happen.

It would certainly make up for what was a disappointing loss on Sunday night. Falcons fans want to see their team take the field for a postseason game. Just end the drought and build from there. Hopefully, this miracle will happen on Sunday.