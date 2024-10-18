3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 against Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons will be back at home on Sunday taking on the Seattle Seahawks. They will be looking for their fourth consecutive win while looking to extend Seattle's losing streak to four games.
This will be an interesting matchup as there are a lot of areas that one team struggles or excels in that the other struggles in (e.g. Falcons pass rush and run game vs. Seahawks offensive line and run defense). This truly feels like a game that could go in any direction.
That means there is a whole host of different bold predictions that could come true. Let's look at this week's bold predictions after I nailed one and came close to nailing another last week.
1. Kirk Cousins complete 80% or more of his passes and plays another clean game
One of the most intriguing things in last week's game was Kirk Cousins' lack of turnovers. The veteran quarterback had yet to play a game where he had zeros under both interceptions and fumbles until Sunday.
Now, he extends it into a two-week streak by not allowing the Seattle defense to make a play on him.
In addition to that, he plays efficiently by completing at least 80% of his passes. Zac Robinson will look to run the ball against a weak run defense which will give the quarterback wide-open receivers.