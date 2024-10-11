3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 against Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons will be on the road for the second time in Week 6 against the faltering Carolina Panthers. After a dramatic win at home against the Buccaneers, the Dirty Birds hope to show the talent gap between these two teams and put the last-placed Panthers away early.
However, as with any divisional game, things won't be easy. The Falcons have played in tightly contested games every week, and the Panthers could prove to be a challenge despite their struggles thus far.
Let's look at some bold predictions for the Falcons' third straight NFC South matchup.
1. Falcons rush for five touchdowns
The Falcons have just one rushing touchdown this season. While that might be alarming they have a prime opportunity to change that against a Carolina Panthers team that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season (9).
Zac Robinson hopes to get his rush offense going this week. He doesn't want to force Kirk Cousins to drop back 50 times and throw for 500 yards again. Running the ball with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will be the focal point in Week 6
The Panthers' defense doesn't allow many explosive runs but do allow a modest number of yards per rush. If the Falcons stick to the run they can control the game and finish with touchdowns.