3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 against Seahawks
Falcons have a tough test in Week 7.
2 of 3
2. Grady Jarrett breaks out with three sacks
Wouldn't this be nice to see with all the talk of how bad the Atlanta Falcons pass rush has been this season?
Grady Jarrett has always played some of his best ball against the Seahawks. He has gone against them five times and registered a sack in every game except for his first matchup in the playoffs in his second year.
Combine that with the fact the Seahawks pass blocking has been suspect and you have a recipe for a successful day for the ten-year pro. It would certainly help make the team's sack total look better heading into Week 8.