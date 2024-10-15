Falcons must trade for former Bulldog who dominated Sunday Night Football
New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari was among the few stars in Week 5's Sunday Night Football matchup. The depth player pushed into duty due to injury was unblockable as he helped limit a hot Cincinnati Bengals team to just 17 points.
The fourth-year player has had limited playing time due to the presence of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, with an injured Thibodeaux, Ojulari took the majority of snaps and proved he could be a high-impact player.
With their two star edge rushers, the Giants can't give Ojulari the playing time he deserves. The Atlanta Falcons need to step in and bring him back home as they try to fix a pass rush that has been the worst in the NFL.
Falcons should aggressively pursue Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari
The New York Giants don't appear to be going anywhere this season with their roster, so they will consider moving some of their non-cornerstone players for the right price. One of those players could be Azeez Ojulari, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.
The Atlanta Falcons desperately need to add another pass rusher because having five sacks through six games is downright embarrassing.
The Georgia-born Ojulari should be their top target after seeing what he did to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. On just 35 dropbacks, he took down Joe Burrow twice and added two QB hits, two tackles for loss, and four tackles.
He is the perfect target because he won't break the bank and has high upside. It feels like he is ready to break out when given consistent playing time.
Through his first four years, Ojulari has 19 sacks, 93 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, and 31 quarterback hits. Most of that production came the year before New York drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux as a rookie.
The Falcons do have to tread lightly when making trades. They lost a draft pick due to the tampering violations and traded a third-rounder for Matt Judon. Giving up too many picks can have long-term consequences for the franchise.
Nevertheless, pass rush is a problem that could wreck this season's high hopes. If no one steps up then a trade has to be made before the deadline.