3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 against Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons had their promising three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with the biggest letdown game since Week 1. Atlanta was unable to get much done on offense or defense, ultimately resulting in a 20-point loss at home.
Hopefully, that was a one-off incident. This team has to regroup for what is a massive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Win and you have sole possession of first place lose and you relinquish first place.
As with every week, let's put some bold predictions out into the universe and see if they can come true.
1. Falcons offense rushes for 250 yards
What has changed since these teams matched up a few weeks ago? Well, the Atlanta Falcons have ran the ball with authority totaling 353 rush yards against Carolina and Seattle. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' defense just allowed 244 rushing yards on Monday.
There is a real opportunity for Zac Robinson's offense to control the game—something they haven't done much of this season. The defense in Tampa has not been great and Atlanta must take advantage of it.
Rushing for 250 yards will also give Kirk Cousins a breather after his 500-yard performance last time the two teams met.