3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Cowboys
Coming off of a tight win against the Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to defend their home turf against a team they have struggled against in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys have been on the struggle bus this year, particularly because of their defense. Mike Zimmer's defense has given up just under five yards per carry, 12 rushing touchdowns, and a league-worst 8.2 yards per completion.
On the opposite side, their pass offense has been humming while their rush offense has been the worst in the league.
The Falcons have a prime opportunity to make some bold predictions come true against a disorganized Cowboys team.
1. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier both go over 100 yards from scrimmage
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have formed one of the best one-two punches in the NFL this season. Both have proven they can carry this offense on their back.
Week 9 is the time for the duo to shine together as they face a soft Dallas defense. They will both break triple digits in yards, something Bijan has done in all but three games this season while Allgeier has done it once.
Expect to see a lot of work on the ground on Sunday as the offense keeps the ball out of Dak Prescott's hands.