Falcons star takes home second Player of the Week award against Buccaneers
Kirk Cousins likes to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons quarterback has been awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a second time this season after playing the Bucs.
This is the tenth time the 13-year vet has taken home POTW honors and the second time in Atlanta.
This is the fourth time a Falcon has been named Player of the Week by the NFL this season—Jessie Bates III in Week 2 vs. Philadelphia, Troy Andersen in Week 4 vs. New Orleans, and Kirk Cousins in Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay.
Kirk Cousins wins second Offensive Player of the Week with the Falcons
Kirk Cousins' has had a flawless season against the Buccaneers throwing for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns (check out the full stats here). In his first meeting against Tampa, he broke the franchise record for most passing yards in a single game and followed it up with an efficient Week 8.
The blemishes on his stat sheet are an interception that was a desperation heave on a long fourth down and a fumble that wasn't his fault.
The veteran quarterback was signed by the Falcons to give this team a chance to win each week. He has done just that as the only blow-up game came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Every other game has either been a win or a close loss.
Hopefully, he can keep this going against another NFC foe, the Dallas Cowboys. Atlanta is hoping to separate themselves more in the division and they could do just that with a win and a Bucs' loss to the Chiefs.
Another POTW performance by Kirko would be welcomed considering the defense's struggles this season.