3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Cowboys
Falcons have a chance to put up some big numbers against a struggling Cowboys team.
3. Falcons outscore the Cowboys by 20 points in the second half
Things have been up and down for the Dirty Birds in the second half of games this season. They have either fallen flat or separated themselves in games; this week it will be the latter.
The Falcons defense has struggled in the first half of games this season. They have played their best football after making their halftime adjustments. Specifically, they have made their game-changing plays in the second half of games.
If the defense has three interceptions, expect two of them to come in the latter stages of the game. Meanwhile, the offense will look to control the game with efficient touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters en route to a rout of the Dallas Cowboys.