3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make during bye week after blowout loss
By Nick Halden
2. Get Kirk Cousins settled in early in a game
Bijan Robinson is always going to be there and the Falcons must do a better job of not focusing on the back to start games. Back-to-back weeks we've watched the Falcons focus on Robinson unable to get other players many touches early and get Kirk Cousins settled in. We've seen from the veteran quarterback when he is calm and confident there are few better in the league.
Put the veteran behind or refuse him chances to settle in early and he will press. This is when we've seen the ugly interceptions and mistakes from the quarterback. Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris have enough tape on Cousins to understand this and focus on getting the quarterback layups early on.
Scripting the first series of each game with a heavy dose of the quarterback distributing and getting the ball past the sticks. Bijan Robinson is an elite weapon but as we've seen against Seattle, New Orleans, and Denver this script doesn't always work and can hurt the veteran's ability to settle into a game. Robinson must do a better job of setting up his quarterback and establishing early offense.