3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make during bye week after blowout loss
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta must change their preparation
The Atlanta Falcons are giving a strong flashback to the Dan Quinn led teams that were often so sloppy. When things were rolling early on no one was better with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones dominating and setting up a young defense. When things went sideways the Falcons looked exactly like the team we have watched each of the past two weeks.
A part of this is due to injuries and a sheer lack of options. However, a big portion of the blame is on a complete lack of being properly prepared and executing the fundamentals. It isn't difficult to see just how sloppy and unprepared the Falcons have been on both sides of the ball.
This is a part of why Jimmy Lake or some type of coaching change must be made. If this is the standard of what is accepted this team isn't going anywhere in January. It is accepting mediocrity as improvement and believing things will simply fall into place.
If the Falcons are punched right away or deal with mistakes they simply have no counter. We've seen it against the Seahawks, Steelers, and Broncos. If you push this team down early they are sloppy without any answers.