3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make if they fail to reach the playoffs in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Reset the front office
The problems with this team start from the top down and it is time to make some drastic changes. Arthur Blank isn't going anywhere as the team's owner and his bad decision-making is going to remain the defining trait of this team. To be fair, Blank has spent on the team, given back to the community, and made his stadium one of the best and more affordable in the league. Outside of actually finding winning players and coaches, the owner is one of the best in the league.
Blank does deserve credit for what he has done off the field, but the frustration remains with the lack of correct decisions. It is time to make some drastic changes and realize the path you chose simply isn't working. Atlanta is consistently missing in the draft and created a quarterback debate that has derailed the season.
What a complete mess that is by their own design. Atlanta's front office should be cleaned out and the Falcons need to start over with a GM capable of evaluating the quarterback position and finding contributions in the draft. If Atlanta misses the playoffs again there is no other reasonable path to take.