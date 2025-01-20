3 convincing reasons Jeff Ulbrich is perfect hire as Falcons defensive coordinator

3. Jeff Ulbrich brings passion, energy, success, and a coach every player loves

Jeff Ulbrich is beloved wherever he goes; players and fellow coaches absolutely rave about him. Players routinely talk about how much they trust and respect him—similar sentiments you hear about head coach Raheem Morris.

Watch Ulbrich's time as the Falcons defensive coordinator during the 2020 season or his time in New York and you will see him more excited when one of his players makes a play than the player is. The passion is obvious.

As previously mentioned, he has a history of success calling defenses. He took the Falcons from the worst defense to start the 2020 season to a serviceable unit. Were they elite? No, but that was a unit that severely lacked talent and he completely changed them in a week.

No matter what fans say, there is reason to believe in Jeff Ulbrich as the Falcons defensive coordinator.