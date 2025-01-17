3 positions Atlanta Falcons must get right in the offseason

1. Kicker

Whether the Atlanta Falcons still believe in Younghoe Koo or not, they need to bring in someone who can push him for his job. What we saw from Koo in 2024 was unacceptable. You cannot consistently win games without a reliable kicker.

Think about how many close games this team played and how many would have ended differently if a field goal or two had gone through the uprights. You can argue that they would've made the playoffs if Koo had been consistent.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to look for a kicker. Some of the league's best came out of nowhere. They don't necessarily need to use one of their four draft picks to fix one of their biggest issues from the 2024 season.