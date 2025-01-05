3 decisions that may have cost Raheem Morris his job with Falcons

2. Raheem Morris' refusal to make necessary defensive changes

There have been a few positions on the defense has have plagued the Atlanta Falcons, whether it be for part of the year or the entire year—cornerback, defensive tackle, and outside linebacker.

Over the first half of the season, Raheem Morris and his staff continued to let struggling Front-7 players play. Whether it was Matt Judon, Lorenzo Carter, or the mainstays on the interior line, there was a refusal to limit their playing time.

Judon and Carter saw too much action with Arnold Ebiketie sitting in the wings. On the interior of the line guys like Zach Harrison and rookie Ruke Orhorhoro didn't see enough action.

But the most chronic issue has been at slot corner; Dee Alford continues to start despite getting picked on ad nauseam. We are now in the final week of the regular season and the move still hasn't been made. The complacency has cost the Dirty Birds wins.

I will say, he has done an excellent job at flipping the sack production around but changes should've been made much earlier.