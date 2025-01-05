3 decisions that may have cost Raheem Morris his job with Falcons

3. Raheem Morris' awful clock management

Raheem Morris' management of the clock against the Commanders has been the topic of conversation throughout the week.

After a long completion with 30 seconds remaining in a pivotal Week 17 game, Morris didn't use one of his two timeouts. Instead, he watched the clock tick down under 20 seconds while his rookie quarterback scrambled his teammates to the line to run another play.

Michael Penix Jr. was able to get his team into realistic field goal range thanks to a penalty but relying on a replacement kicker to make one from 56 wasn't ideal.

If Morris had called a timeout the Falcons would've had ample time to set up a shorter game-winning field goal. Instead, the kick was missed, the Commanders won on a touchdown in overtime, and a once-promising season is likely over for the Atlanta Falcons.