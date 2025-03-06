3 easy moves the Falcons can make to create over $50 million in cap space

1. Trade Kirk Cousins post-June 1st

A big part of the problem with Kirk's contract is the fact the Falcons cannot escape a big dead cap hit until the early summer. Postdating a trade isn't going to work, this leaves the team either waiting for a deal or holding onto the quarterback. This could explain the early offseason stance that the team isn't moving off Cousins unless there is a clear trade fit.

Perhaps GM Terry Fontenot is willing to gamble that a deal will still be out there when it benefits the Falcons most. With how thin the quarterback market has become for the 2025 offseason, it isn't much of a stretch. Cousins has done his own press blaming an unknown injury for the collapse at the end of the season.

When you watch back the New Orleans game, there is a clear hit to Kirk's shoulder that could be blamed for the quarterback's fall. No matter the reasoning, the Falcons need to find a team willing to take on the contract. A late offseason trade will open up a ton of cap space the Falcons can use to sign remaining veterans or to extend key players past this season.