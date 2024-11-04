3 elite players the Atlanta Falcons desperately need before trade deadline
Despite the Atlanta Falcons having the most success they have had in eight years, they still have a major flaw they must fix before the trade deadline.
General manager Terry Fontenot is running out of time; teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to make trades. This feels like a big 24 hours for this franchise that needs reinforcements on defense. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available to them. Let's look at the three realistic options for the franchise.
3 trade targets the Falcons must aggressively pursue before trade deadline
1. OLB Azeez Ojulari, Giants
Azeez Ojulari has become the most popular name amongst the fanbase. The former Georgia Bulldog has been playing incredibly for the New York Giants despite normally being a backup.
Without a doubt, Ojulari would become Atlanta's best pass rusher as soon as he walked in the door. He is explosive, young, and playing the best football of his life. The Giants are willing to trade him with him being in the final year of his contract.
2. OLB Za'Darius Smith, Browns
If the Falcons are looking for a player who they know exactly what level of production they will get from, they should acquire Za'Darius Smith. Smith is a veteran who has played some great football during his career, however, he is on the downward part of his career.
Nevertheless, he would bring experience, solid play, and some extra pass-rush juice to a defense that desperately needs it. Smith is a solid option, even if his ceiling is as high as Ojulari's.
3. OLB Harold Landry III, Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in sell mode after a disastrous start to their season and that means Harold Landry is up for sale. Their top pass rusher has proven he can be one of the best at his position in years past with a 12-sack season in 2021 and a 10.5-sack season in 2023 straight off an ACL tear.
This season, the Titans' star has five sacks which would easily lead the Falcons. He hasn't been nearly as dominant as Ojulari but if teams are driving up the price of the Giants' popular trade piece, Landry would be a great consolation prize.