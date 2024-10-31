3 Falcons fighting for their careers in the second half of the season
As a team, the Atlanta Falcons have had a successful season. After three straight seven-win seasons, the Dirty Birds find themselves with five wins and a half of a season remaining. They are also in prime control of the division after a sweep of the Buccaneers and the downfalls of the Saints and Panthers.
However, you have those individual players who need to step up their game. No season goes by without some disappointing performances with players, no matter how successful you are. The Falcons are no different.
Here are three players who are fighting for their NFL careers as we enter the second act of the season.
3 Falcons fighting for their jobs over the final nine games
1. Lorenzo Carter, OLB
Currently sitting on injured reserve, Lorenzo Carter has to do whatever it takes to get back on the football field. The veteran's time in the NFL could be dwindling if he can't prove he can get to a quarterback.
When he was on the field he was not good. We know he shouldn't be expected to be a No. 1 on the depth chart but that is the dynamic of this roster. In the final year of his contract, Carter needs to prove to the Falcons, or any team, that he deserves another contract.
The starting edge rusher for the Falcons is eligible to return in Week 11 against the Broncos. We will have to wait and see if he is ready to return then.
2. Avery Williams, RB/ST
Avery Williams' designation as a running back isn't accurate; he is a special teamer. The converted defensive back has made plays on special teams since getting drafted in 2021.
Following his 2022 season where he was the best punt returner in the league, Williams suffered a season-ending injury. This is his first season back from that injury and the absence of big plays from him is worrisome.
The Falcons have plenty of options to return kicks and punts moving forward. Williams is in a contract year and won't be extended if he doesn't start making splash plays.
His opportunities have been limited this year due to the uninspiring kickoff rules and a Falcons defense that can't force a stop on the opponent's side of the field, so he must take advantage of every opportunity.
3. Matthew Judon, OLB
Matthew Judon has been the biggest disappointment of the season for the Atlanta Falcons. The former Patriot was brought in to be the juice of the pass rush but has instead been one of the worst players at his position this season.
What else can you say? He is in the final year of his contract and with how things stand right now, the Falcons won't extend him.
He has to play better for himself and his team. The Falcons need him in the worst way possible or else their defense will continue to slide. Fortunately, there is a history of him being dominant so there is always that chance he breaks out of it and becomes the player Terry Fontenot traded for.