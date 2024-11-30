3 Falcons who must dominate for pivotal win over Chargers
The Falcons need to get a win over a good Chargers team.
2. Bijan Robinson needs to have a career game against a porous run defense
Kirk Cousins doing enough through the air to prevent the Chargers from loading the box will allow Bijan Robinson to feast on Sunday.
The Chargers gave up over 200 yards rushing on Monday night. They come to Atlanta beat up and the rested Falcons have to take advantage. Bijan needs to have the best game of his career and fulfillthis week's bold prediction.
Zac Robinson and Cousins must prioritize giving him the ball early and often. I am talking about him nearing 100 yards by halftime. This game has to be shortened considering who the defense is going against and how they have been playing.
Success in the running game will determine a win or loss for the Atlanta Falcons.