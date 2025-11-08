For the Atlanta Falcons to right the ship this season, a lot has to change. The roller coaster season has been frustrating and exciting in different ways. But as of late, it's been frustrating, as the Dirty Birds are amid a three-game losing streak that ended in heartbreak last weekend.

It wasn't too long ago where we were speculating about who Atlanta might acquire at the trade deadline, but GM Terry Fontenot stood pat. This means that they believe in the surplus of underperforming players on this roster are capable of turning things around.

And now, multiple players will be tasked with stepping up if the Falcons' playoff drought wants to end.

3 Falcons who must step up for a playoff chase to become a reality in 2025

Darnell Mooney, WR

Mooney is the key to the truly unlocking the Falcons' struggling offense. The duo of Drake London and Kyle Pitts has been reliable, to some degree. The two have combined for 90 receptions and over 1,000 yards through eight games.

Outside of that duo and the frequent short passes to Bijan Robinson, this offense doesn't have any other playmakers to catch the ball. Mooney is fourth in receptions with just 12 catches. Yes, twelve.

The second-year Falcon totaled 992 yards and five touchdowns last season, which brought energy and spark into a lackluster offense. For the Falcons to get right offensively, Mooney must play a larger role than the 58% of snaps he's received thus far, and return to 2024 form.

However, injuries have played a factor in his severe regression, but so has his lack of chemistry with Michael Penix Jr.

David Onyemata, DT

The aging defensive tackle has struggled mightily getting to the quarterback this season. The former longtime New Orleans Saint has just one sack and QB hit, two pressures, and one hurry this season.

While defensive tackles aren't expected to constantly keep the QB running, these stats are a far cry from his four-sack, 21-pressure season in 2023. If he can't get to the QB as well amid his age-33 season, at least he can defend the run well, right? Try again.

Well, his 7.4% missed tackle rate is his highest since an injury-riddled 2021 season. Also, everyone knows the Falcons can't stop the run, which was proven by the 49ers, Dolphins, and Patriots. For the defense to finally improve in stopping the run, Onyemata must step up.

Zane Gonzalez, K

Atlanta has welcomed three kickers into Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, and the first two fell under pressure rather quickly. Longtime Falcons fan favorite Younghoe Koo missed nine kicks last season, a career high, and was waived after botching a game-tying kick to open the season against the rival Bucs.

The Falcons quickly signed Parker Romo, who missed three field goals over seven games, and a crucial extra point in Week 9 that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Finally, we've arrived at Zane Gonzalez.

The Falcons are the fifth team Gonzalez has played for, and understandably so. He owns a career 80% FG percentage, and particularly struggles from deep. While his mediocre history may frighten fans, the Falcons need him.

The revolving door at kicker must stop, and Atlanta needs a reliable leg. When the Falcons inevitably find themselves in close games the remainder of the year, Gonzalez must step up for this team to find success.